Wiener Works Danville 310 Bryan Ave
Canned Drinks
Main Entrees
- Classic Dog
Steamed classic dog served on a steamed bun. Our Classic Dog comes plain but you pick your choice of mustard, ketchup, chopped onions and a pickle spear included in the price!!! Wow what a dealio!$3.00
- Chili Cheese Dog
Our classic dog with an extra pop of nostalgia. Steamed dog served on a steamed bun, with saucy chili, fresh grated cheese or that liquid gold (melted cheddar cheese sauce), mustard, and fresh diced onion.$4.00
- Classic Footlong Dog
Classic footlongggggg dog served plain and empty but feel free to add your choice of mustard, ketchup, onions & pickle spears at no additional cost.$4.00
- Foot Long Chili Cheese Dog
Steamed dog served on a steamed bun, piled with chili, mountain of fresh grated cheese or liquid gold (melted cheddar sauce), mustard, and onion.$5.00
- Corn Dog
Perfectly breaded corn dog ready to do the dip! Choice of 2 dipping sauces.$3.00
Sides
- French Fry Delight
Mountain of fries topped with our nostalgic chili, piled with fresh grated cheese or liquid gold(melted cheddar cheese sauce), sour cream, and fresh chopped onion.$5.00
- Crinkle Cut Fries
Pile of french fries with a touch of sea salt. Choice of 2 dipping sauces.$3.00
- Onion Rings
Generous pile of crispy onion rings ready for munching$3.00